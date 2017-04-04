Hoover schools, city buildings closed Wednesday due to severe weather threat

× Expand Courtesy of NWS

Hoover City Schools and buildings operated by the city of Hoover will be closed Wednesday, April 5, due to the threat of widespread severe weather.

After-school activities and childcare are also canceled for Wednesday, school officials said.

The city of Hoover has closed all of its offices, Municipal Court, the Hoover Senior Center, Hoover Public Library and Aldridge Gardens, and the Hoover Recreation Center will be closed til at least 1 p.m., city spokeswoman Lori Schommer said.

A decision on whether to open the Rec Center at 1 p.m. will be made later as city officials monitor the weather, she said.

City employees in the police, fire, public works, building inspections and fleet services are to report to work as normal.

Gov. Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency in advance of Wednesday's severe weather event.

“Alabama is no stranger to the impact severe weather can have on communities and the devastation that can occur when the weather takes a turn for the worse,” Bentley's statement said. "“I have issued a State of Emergency as a precautionary measure to ensure state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities should the need arise. I also want to encourage individuals to stay weather aware and have a method to receive the latest weather alerts.”

The National Weather Service had Birmingham and much of the over-the-mountain area in a "moderate" severe risk, the second highest. A moderate risk includes the chance for highly destructive, long-track tornadoes, up to and including baseball-size hail, and damaging straight-line winds.

Severe weather could begin as early as 4 a.m. and could come in multiple waves throughout the day until around 9 p.m., the weather service said.

The weather service issued a variety of reminders about severe weather preparedness on its Twitter page, which can be found at @NWSBirmingham.

Jefferson County residents can also register for the Everbridge system, which will send a text message, email or phone call if a listed location is under a severe warning.

This post was updated at 10:20 p.m. after city officials announced the closing of city facilities as well.