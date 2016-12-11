Hoover school superintendent's advisory council to present recommendations

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kathy Murphy 11-14-16 Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy talks during a Hoover Board of Education meeting on Nov. 14, 2016.

The Hoover school superintendent’s advisory council plans to have its final meeting of the year Tuesday to conclude the group’s strategic planning process.

Leaders of subcommittees dealing with topics such as finance and budget, strategic planning, federal court oversight, personnel, technology, parent and community engagement, and student growth, development and achievement plan to share their committees’ final recommendations.

The subcommittees have been meeting for months.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at Metropolitan Church of God at 2800 Metropolian Way. The public is invited.