Hoover school board to vote on 2018 budget Tuesday night

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school board Aug 2017 The Hoover school board meets in August 2017 at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover school board plans to vote on its fiscal 2018 budget Tuesday night after having a second budget hearing.

Both the budget hearing and regular September school board meeting were originally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, but were rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 12, due to Tropical Storm Irma.

The budget hearing now will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the school board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way and are open to the public.

This year is the first time in 13 years that the Hoover school superintendent has presented a budget that is expected to end in the black, thanks to increasing property and sales taxes, more funding from the city of Hoover and cost-cutting measures.

Read more about the proposed 2018 budget for Hoover City Schools here.

The school board also on Tuesday is expected to receive reports about the newly acquired Riverchase Middle School, the Artists on the Bluff facility in Bluff Park and proposed school calendars for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.