Hoover school board taps YMCA to take over after-school care

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Greystone YMCA Aug 2017 Students in the after-school academy at the Greystone YMCA spend time drawing on Aug. 16, 2017. Sitting around the table, clockwise from left are Eva Keel (in pink), Peyton Stracener, Zoey Barnett, Naomi Jackson, Kyla Burks and Isabella Wallace.

The Hoover school board on Monday night voted to turn over its after-school program to the YMCA of Greater Birmingham, beginning in the next school year.

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy said the change will provide Hoover students with a stronger academic program that what is currently offered in Hoover’s after-school program.

However, it also could mean higher fees, according to the agreement approved Monday night.

Currently, Hoover parents pay $200 a month per child in the after-school program. The agreement approved Monday night indicates the YMCA plans to charge Hoover parents $259 per month for the 2018-19 school year and that fees can be adjusted by up to 5 percent per year without approval of Hoover City Schools.

However, the agreement states that the YMCA may charge higher fees if both the YMCA and school system agree to higher fees in writing. Also, the YMCA may charge less without approval of the school system.

Dan Pile, CEO for the YMCA of Greater Birmingham, told the school board tonight his organization has not yet established exact prices and will share more detailed information in the future.

He does expect a slight change in price to enable the YMCA to deliver the enhanced program the YMCA offers, he said.

He noted the YMCA offers scholarships to low-income families to make sure that everyone has access to the after-school program regardless of their situation, so no one is turned away.

Paying rent

The YMCA will pay Hoover City Schools $500,000 a year for use of school facilities, which should ensure the school system does not suffer financial loss by this arrangement, Pile said.

The school system’s chief financial officer, Tina Hancock, said in August of last year that the school system makes about $300,000 a year in profit from its after-school program, “and we do not want to consider anything that will decrease that profit.

”The after-school program will continue to be operated at each Hoover elementary and intermediate school, though some students may take Hoover school buses to YMCA facilities for special programs, such as swimming classes.

The YMCA will continue to operate the program until 6 p.m., according to the agreement.

Hoover’s current after-school program serves about 900 students and costs about $1.5 million, said Layne Lavett, a bookkeeper in the finance department who handles registration and payments. However, all of that is covered by fees paid by parents, Lavett said.

Now, the YMCA will take over administration of fees, as well as become responsible for hiring employees for the program.

Hoover currently employs 126 part-time workers in its after-school program, Lavett said. Murphy said those employees have been notified that their employment with Hoover City Schools will end after this school year and that they will have an opportunity to reapply for jobs with the YMCA.

'Extremely superior' program

Murphy said the idea for the YMCA to take over after-school care came from members of the Hoover City Schools Foundation who had experience with after-school programs at YMCA facilities.

She initially “pushed back” against that idea but after studying what the YMCA has to offer is convinced it is the right decision, she said.

“The program the YMCA has curriculum-wise is absolutely exceptional and is extremely superior to what we are doing in Hoover at this time with our after-school program,” Murphy said.

The YMCA program is curriculum-based and helps students hone skills in reading, science, technology, engineering, arts and math. It includes college and career exploration, life skills, service learning opportunities, arts education, leadership development, health and wellness activities, and studies of foreign languages and cultures, according to information provided by the YMCA.

Murphy said running an after-school program is not the primary business of the school system, but school officials respect that parents need to have a place that is safe for their children.

The contract with the YMCA lasts for five years, running through May 2023.

One addendum to the contract since it was presented to the school board late last year is that the YMCA shall not promote or refer to religion whatsoever in its operation of this program.

Hoover school board President Earl Cooper said most people don’t like change, but he believes this is “absolutely the best thing for the learning and development of our kids.”

It’s a top-notch program that is proven, stimulating and developmental, he said.

Because the YMCA offers scholarships, this change could make after-school care available to people who couldn’t afford it otherwise, he said.

Pile said the YMCA’s No. 1 goal is to help children reach their full potential and he thinks this arrangement helps fulfill that.