Hoover school board resets meeting due to national championship game

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school board 9-12-16 The Hoover Board of Education conducts business on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.

The Hoover school board has rescheduled its regular January meeting from Monday night to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the college football national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

Hoover school board President Stephen Presley said he’s not an Alabama or Clemson fan, but some people requested the meeting be rescheduled due to high interest in the game.

The meeting, as usual, will be at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way. The meeting also will be streamed live on the Hoover City Schools YouTube channel. Archives of videos, agendas and minutes from previous meetings can be found on the school system website.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting has not yet been released, but the board is expected to vote on the proposed 2017-18 school calendar.