Hoover school board reschedules October 2017 meeting until Oct. 17

× Expand Photo by Jessa Pease. Hoover Board of Education Building

The Hoover school board rescheduled its regular October meeting from Tuesday, Oct. 10, until Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The meeting was rescheduled because Superintendent Kathy Murphy had a conflict with the School Superintendents of Alabama fall conference.

The school board’s meeting on Oct. 17 will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way.

One item expected to be on the agenda is a recommendation concerning the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school calendars. School officials gave parents, students and employees two weeks in September to vote on preferred calendars from among three options for each school year.