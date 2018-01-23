Hoover school board approves makeup day for Dec. 8 snow day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Danielle Kunz Anabelle Kunz Riverchase snow day 12-8-17 Anabelle Kunz, an eighth-grader at Berry Middle School, enjoys some snow sledding in Riverchase on Dec. 8, 2017.

Many students thoroughly enjoyed the 4 inches of snow that fell in the Birmingham area on Dec. 8, but that school day must be made up, Hoover school officials say.

The Hoover school board on Monday night approved Monday, Feb. 19, as the makeup day to ensure that students get their 180 days of instruction this school year.

That was supposed to be a professional development day for teachers, but teachers now will take that professional development day on Tuesday, May 29, extending their school year one day after Memorial Day, Superintendent Kathy Murphy said.

The Hoover school system also cancelled school on Jan. 16-17 and delayed the start of school for two hours on Jan. 18 due to icy road conditions.

However, those days likely won’t have to be made up because Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency across the state and the school system can seek a waiver from the Alabama Department of Education for the lost instructional time because of the state of emergency, Murphy said.