Hoover school board approves calendars for 2018-19, 2019-20

By JON ANDERSON

The Hoover Board of Education approved calendars for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years that include a full week off for Thanksgiving and two weeks off for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Superintendent Kathy Murphy said a committee of both faculty and parents recommended the calendar. Each school was invited to have a representative on the committee, she said.

School officials also sought input from faculty, parents and students through an online survey. People were asked to choose between three calendar options offered for each school year. Two of the options for each year would have given students a full week out of school for Thanksgiving, while a third would have given them Wednesday through Friday off. There were also slightly different choices for the first day of school, winter break and teachers’ professional development days.

“There isn’t a perfect calendar. We own that,” Murphy said. “We have our constituents who want a week off for Thanksgiving and others who do not want a week off for Thanksgiving. We have those who want more time at Christmas … It is just impossible to draft a calendar that’s going to meet the satisfaction of all.”

School board member Deanna Bamman said she has served on the calendar committee before and said a lot more thought goes into it than mostpeople realize.

Parents frequently complain about school starting so early in August, but Bamman said they are limited on when school can start if people want the full week off at Thanksgiving. The state requires a certain number of instructional days, so the school year must begin in early August in order to end the first semester before the winter break, she said.

Here are the two calendars that were approved:

2018-19 School Calendar

Aug. 6: Hoover City Schools Institute

(for faculty and staff)

Aug. 7: Teacher workday

Aug. 8: First day for students

Sept. 3: Labor Day holiday

Oct. 8: Professional development day

(no students)

Oct. 11: End of first nine weeks

Nov. 12: Veterans Day holiday

Nov. 19-23: Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 20: End of first semester

Dec. 21–Jan. 3: Winter break

Jan. 4: Teacher flex workday

Jan. 7: Students return to school

Jan. 21: Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

Feb. 18-19: Professional development days (no students)

March 14: End of third nine weeks

March 25-29: Spring break

April 19: Professional development day

(no students)

May 22: Spain Park High School graduation

May 23: Hoover High School graduation

May 24: Last day for students

May 27: Memorial Day holiday

May 28: Teacher workday

July 4: Independence Day holiday

2019-20 School Calendar

Aug. 5: Hoover City Schools Institute

(for faculty and staff)

Aug. 6: Teacher workday

Aug. 7: First day for students

Sept. 2: Labor Day holiday

Oct. 9: End of first nine weeks

Oct. 14: Professional development day

(no students)

Nov. 11: Veterans Day holiday

Nov. 25-29: Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 19: End of first semester

Dec. 20–Jan. 2: Winter break

Jan. 3: Teacher flex workday

Jan. 6: Students return to school

Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

Feb. 17-18: Professional development days

(no students)

March 12: End of third nine weeks

March 23-27: Spring break

April 10: Professional development day

(no students)

May 20: Spain Park High School graduation

May 21: Hoover High School graduation

May 22: Last day for students

May 25: Memorial Day holiday

May 26: Teacher workday

July 3: Independence Day holiday