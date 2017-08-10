Hoover students head back to school

Hoover City Schools started the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Hoover Sun asked the community to send in their back-to-school pictures. Enjoy browsing through shots of students starting another school year in Hoover!

Gabe, Jaden and Tyler Lipsey. Last first day of elementary school, last first day of middle school, last first day of high school.

Fredrick Dunson, Bryant, Colby and Spencer Lawson.

Mae Elliott enters sixth grade & Wyatt Elliott enters eighth grade at Berry Middle.

Luke and Sam Harris enter second grade and kindergarten at Deer Valley Elementary.

Emma Grace and Jack Seuferling, fifth and fourth grade at Gwin Elementary.

Heather enters 10th grade at Hoover High School. Hunter enters eighth grade at Bumpus Middle School. Sara enters sixth grade at Brock's Gap Intermediate.

Jackson's enters fifth grade at Bluff Park Elementary and Ann Elise's enters first grade Bluff Park Elementary.

Gavin enters seventh grade at Simmons Middle School.

Kemp Horne enters seventh grade at Bumpus Middleand Daisy Horne enters fourth grade at Deer Valley Elementary.

Jacob Horton, 11th grade at Spain Park High, Jessica Horton and Madyson Turner, eighth grade at Berry Middle, and Emily Horton, seventh grade at Berry.

Art, ninth grade at Hoover High, and Maggie, fifth grade at Brocks Gap.

Isaac Wood, fifth grade, Bluff Park Elementary. Ollie the cat, homeschooled.

Grey Hofer, third Grey, and Will Hofer, fourth grade. Shades Mountain Rocks!

Thomas and Reed Pathak (with dog, Lucy) entering third and first grade at Deer Valley Elementary.

Emi enters into BPES.

Gibson Holland enters into kindergarten and LeLe Holland enters fourth grade.

Carter Morris enters kindergarten at Gwin.

Ellie and Evie Blanchard enter fourth and first grades at Bluff Park Elementary.

Emily Hughes enters fourth grade at Gwin and Carter Hughes enters sixth grade at Simmons.

Nia Mya and Ronald Michael Reese enter 3rd grade and Kindergarten at Deer Valley Elementary.

Baylor and Loxley Best, second grade and Kindergarten at Gwin Elementary.

Katie Simmons enters 10th grade at Hoover High School.

William, Adam and Anne Russell enter fifth, third and kindergarten at Rocky Ridge.

Owen and Ian Chatterton enter second and fourth grade at Bluff Park, and Ethan Chatterton enters preschool.

Dominic enters 3rd grade at Greystone Elementary.

Brittany Beard enters sixth grade at Brock's Gap and Natalie Beard enters fourth grade at SSC.

Trenton (fourth) and Everett (K) Phillips at South Shades Crest.

Ayda and Loxley Millican, Brock's Gap Intermediate fifth grader and South Shades Crest Elementary second grader.

Simmons Middle Schoolers

Caedmon Dark enters second grade at Gwin.

Emily, 11th grade, Hoover High School.

Mason first day of third grade at Deer Valley.

Shiloh Nieves, fourth grader, Deer Valley.

Cailyn and Jacob Cherry, fifth and third grade at Gwin!

Ethan, ninth grade, Hoover High School.

Harper Richardson enters fifth grade Grade Brocks Gap.

Justin Thomas, a senior at HHS.

Second grade at Gwin.

Landon Nieves enters sixth grade at Brock's Gap.

Brayden Prince heads into 4th grade at South Shades Crest Elementary School after moving from Houston Texas.

Gavin enters fifth grade and Addison Hopkins enters third grade at Bluff Park Elementary.

Julia Clark enters sixth grade at Simmons and Ella Davis enters first grade at Bluff Park.

Brady enters sixth grade, Evan enters third grade Simmons Middle & and Maddox Stidham enters first.

Jamie (third) and Owen (kindergarten) at Bluff Park Elementary.

Anna Kate enters second grade at BPES) and Andon Patko enters 6th grade at Simmons.

Walt and Ella Meyer enters fifth and second grade at GVES.

Walt and Ella Meyer, fifth and second grade at GVES.

Macy McClinton, a HHS Senior, and Hudson McClinton, a Brock's Gap 5th grader.

Hannah and Olivia enter 6th grade at Simmons.

Emily Sheppard enters 10th grade Hoover High School

Nathaniel Hilton, freshman at Hoover High SchoolNick Hilton, 7th grade at Simmons Middle SchoolAmelia Hilton, kindergarten at Bluff Park ElementaryJake Hilton, 4th grade at Bluff Park Elementary

Riley Hwang enters second grade at Deer Valley Elementary

Ayla Steed (sixth grade, Simmons Middle School)Paxton Steed (third grade, Gwin Elementary School)

Andrew Cerice, third grader at Bluff Park Elementary.

Jake Mason, second grade at Deer Valley Elementary School

This shot is Hoover High teachers (from left) Richard Sturgeon (30th year as a teacher), Kellye Self (27th year), Amy Newell (12th year) and Kandas Cavender (17th year).

Group shot is Madelyn, Caroline and Conner Hornsby. Madelyn and Conner are in the sixth grade at Simmons, and Caroline is in kindergarten at Green Valley Elementary.

Gabe White waiting on Reese (third grader, Gwin) and Jackson and Blake, (freshman at Hoover).

20638642_1310021062454762_4218169205505004038_n.jpg

Here are Dot, West and Annie Leasure as they prepare to head off to fifth, third and seventh grades at Bluff Park Elementary School and Simmons Middle School.

