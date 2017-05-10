Hoover High's Paul McEwan named Alabama's 2017-18 Secondary Teacher of the Year

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Paul McEwan 5-10-17 (5) Hoover High School biology teacher was named Alabama's 2017-18 Secondary Teacher of the Year at a ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Paul McEwan 5-10-17 (2) Hoover High School biology teacher Paul McEwan, jat left, was named Alabama's 2017-18 Secondary Teacher of the Year at a ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. At right is Chasity Collier of Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile County, who was named the overall 2017-18 Alabama Teacher of the Year. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Paul McEwan 5-10-17 (1) Hoover High School biology teacher Paul McEwan, just to the right of center, was named Alabama's 2017-18 Secondary Teacher of the Year at a ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Here, he is shown with supporters from Hoover City Schools, including Superintendent Kathy Murphy in the center. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Paul McEwan 5-10-17 (3) The top four finalists for 2017-18 Alabama Teacher of the Year are, from left, Emily Sassano of Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Paul McEwan of Hoover High School (who was named Secondary Teacher of the Year), Chasity Collier of Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile County (who was named Alabama Teacher of the Year), and Charlotte Hartley of Montana Street Magnet School in Dothan. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Paul McEwan 5-10-17 (4) The top four finalists for 2017-18 Alabama Teacher of the Year were, seated from left, Emily Sassano of Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Paul McEwan of Hoover High School, Chasity Collier of Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile County and Charlotte Hartley of Montana Street Magnet School in Dothan. Behind them are former Alabama Teachers of the Year. Prev Next

Hoover High School biology teacher Paul McEwan on Wednesday night was named Alabama’s 2017-18 Secondary Teacher of the Year at a ceremony in Montgomery.

McEwan also will serve as the alternate overall Teacher of the Year for the state, coming in second to Chasity Collier of Dawes Intermediate School in Mobile County.

McEwan and Dawes were presented their awards Wednesday night by Gov. Kay Ivey at a ceremony at the Retirement Systems of Alabama Plaza Terrace.

McEwan said being the state’s Secondary Teacher of the Year and overall alternate Teacher of the Year is a tremendous honor when he thinks about all the great teachers within his school, school district and Alabama as a whole.

“My life’s going to be different even from this point forward,” he said. “I’m grateful to be able to be in a position to kind of speak for teachers.”

McEwan, who lives in Alabaster, has been teaching for 32 years in high schools in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. This is his 11th year at Hoover, where he teaches biology to ninth-graders and 11th-grade International Baccalaureate students.

He has a bachelor's degree in biology with a minor in chemistry and a master's degree in instructional technology, both from Asbury University.

In a video shared at Wednesday night’s ceremony, he said he got into education by working as a tutor to help pay for college. Some of the students he tutored in science said he was good at explaining complex things in a way they could understand, he said.

His girlfriend, who later became his wife, suggested he try education, and “I’ve loved every minute of it for 32 years,” he said.

McEwan said he likes to get his students to solve real-world problems as a way of learning biology instead of just memorizing things. “It gets them a little more involved in what we’re doing in science,” he said.

He loves movies, so he often uses movie clips from popular movies that relate to concepts he is trying to teach, he said. That helps keep the students engaged, he said.

“I really wish they would love biology as much as I do, but I know that’s not necessarily going to be the case,” he said. “What I want them to leave with is a lot of the skills that will enable them to be the best students they can be when they’re in the next class.”

McEwan said he wants to help share the unsung stories of all the successful teachers who are out there.

“I want people to know that what we do is important; it’s necessary. It’s hard work learning and sometimes it’s a struggle, but every now and then, you get those really magical days when you leave school and you’re a little taller, and it makes you come back the next day and just really enjoy the work you do.”

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy, assistant superintendents Ron Dodson and Tera Simmons, Chief Academic Officer Cindy Adams and Hoover High Principal Don Hulin were among McEwan’s supporters at the ceremony in Montgomery.

Hulin said McEwan is an awesome teacher.

“He gives 1000 percent every day he works in the classroom. He’s just a cut above,” Hulin said. “He cares about each of the students in that classroom. He makes a huge difference. In our book, he’s Teacher of the Year.”