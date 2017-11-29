Hoover High's Jennifer Hogan named 2018 Alabama Assistant Principal of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools Jennifer Hogan Hoover High School Assistant Principal Jennifer Hogan was named the 2018 Alabama Assistant Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals.

For the second year in a row, an assistant principal from Hoover High School has been named the Alabama Assistant Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals.

Last year, the selection was Carrie Busby, and this year, it’s Jennifer Hogan.

Vic Wilson, executive director for the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals, said in a press release that Hogan is an exceptional leader in every regard.

“She has done a fabulous job at every level, and her selection as the Alabama Assistant Principal of the Year is a testament to her hard work, integrity and leadership at the local, state and national level,” Wilson said. “I am confident that she will represent Alabama well, and no better candidate will face the national selection committee.”

As Alabama’s winner, Hogan now will be considered for National Assistant Principal of the Year.

Hogan is one of six assistant principals working with Hoover High School’s 230 faculty and staff. She oversees curriculum and instruction and is the school’s coordinator for professional learning communities.

Hogan provides support and direction for faculty and staff through tools such as Twitter chats, book clubs and interdisciplinary discussion groups. She also has created several online courses and an app that lists teacher-led professional development sessions.

She is the co-founder of #ALedchat and #USedchat on Twitter and a website called LeadLearning.net, helping educators across the country connect electronically and identify best practices from one another and leaders in the education community.

Hogan works with teachers to think outside the box and to design relevant and engaging lessons that incorporate technology.

She maintains a blog — thecompellededucator.com — that attempts to provide teachers with educational-based inspiration and the most up-to-date information in their fields of study.

Hoover High Principal Don Hulin said Hogan is very deserving of this award.

“She is an outstanding administrator that has made our students, staff and entire Hoover High community a better place because of her daily commitment to excellence,” Hulin said. “Because of her passion for helping everyone in the education profession through social media efforts, educators worldwide connect, share and grow professionally. She is truly a phenomenal administrator! She will be a great representative of CLAS [the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools], our state and our profession. We are so proud of her.”

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy agreed in a written statement, noting that Hogan is exceptionally tech-savvy.

“Jennifer Hogan is a dedicated and outstanding educator who is committed to the academic success of students,” Murphy wrote. “Mrs. Hogan is respected by students and her colleagues. She is focused on challenging and engaging instruction and supports teachers at Hoover High School in their delivery of content.”

A panel of judges selected Hogan from numerous applicants across the state. In addition to competing for the national award, Hogan will serve a one-year term on the board of directors for the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals.

Hogan, a graduate of the former Berry High School, has been an educator for more than 20 years. Before becoming an administrator, she was a science teacher and has coached varsity basketball and softball and junior varsity volleyball.

She loves running, reading, social media, helping other people achieve their goals and spending time with her family and friends, according to her bio on the Hoover High School website. She and her husband, Tim, have two daughters.