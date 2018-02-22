Hoover High Band Boosters holding 2018 Winter Starlight Gala this Saturday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donald Blair Winter Starlight Gala 2017 Hoover High Band Director Ryan Fitchpatrick directs the school's symphonic band at the 2017 Winter Starlight Gala at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

The Hoover High School Band Boosters are holding the second annual Winter Starlight Gala this Saturday night.

The event will feature pop and jazz music by the Hoover High symphonic wind band, two jazz bands and several small chamber bands, said Kim Fitzgibbons, a board member for the band boosters. There also will be dessert, coffee and a silent auction.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Dressy attire is requested.

Last year’s gala raised about $10,000, and boosters hope to match that this year, Fitzgibbons said. However, ticket sales are going slower this year, she said. As of today, only about 50 tickets had been sold, compared to about 250 at this point last year, she said.

Another event happening Saturday night, the Hoover Service Club’s Hearts and Harmony Gala, appears to be a conflict for many people, Fitzgibbons said.

Money raised from the Winter Starlight Gala will help the band boosters pay for new instruments bought to help equip the growing band program, she said. While many students buy their own instruments, the school and boosters help pay for some of the larger and more expensive instruments. The boosters have two more $23,000 payments to make for instruments that already have been bought, she said.

The 2017 Hoover High marching band had 354 students in it, including the color guard and Buccanette danceline, and the 2018 marching band is expected to have about 20 more students thanks to an incoming freshman class that is larger than the departing senior class, Fitzgibbons said.

Tickets for the 2018 Winter Starlight Gala are $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger. To purchase tickets, email hooverbandwintergala@gmail.com.