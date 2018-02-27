2018 Hoover Elementary Music Festival coming Thursday, March 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Latham/Trace Crossings Elementary School Trace Crossings music festival kids 2018 Students from Trace Crossings Elementary School pose for a photo during rehearsal for the 2018 Hoover Elementary Music Festival to be held at Hoover High School on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Hundreds of Hoover elementary and intermediate school students are scheduled to showcase their talent Thursday in the 2018 “Sing! Dance! Play!” Hoover Elementary Music Festival.

The event is set for 10 a.m. in the competition gym at Hoover High School.

It will feature students from Bluff Park, Deer Valley, Green Valley, Greystone, Gwin, Rocky Ridge, Riverchase, Shades Mountain, South Shades Crest and Trace Crossings elementary schools and Brock’s Gap Intermediate School.

They will be singing songs, playing instruments and dancing.

Parking will be available at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, with buses available to ride at 9:25 and 9:40 a.m., school officials said.