2018 Hoover Elementary Music Festival coming Thursday, March 1

Hundreds of Hoover elementary and intermediate school students are scheduled to showcase their talent Thursday in the 2018 “Sing! Dance! Play!” Hoover Elementary Music Festival.

The event is set for 10 a.m. in the competition gym at Hoover High School.

It will feature students from Bluff Park, Deer Valley, Green Valley, Greystone, Gwin, Rocky Ridge, Riverchase, Shades Mountain, South Shades Crest and Trace Crossings elementary schools and Brock’s Gap Intermediate School.

They will be singing songs, playing instruments and dancing.

Parking will be available at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, with buses available to ride at 9:25 and 9:40 a.m., school officials said.

