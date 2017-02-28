Hoover elementary, intermediate schools to hold music festival Wednesday

About 400 Hoover elementary and intermediate school students will be demonstrating their talents in the Hoover Elementary Music Festival Wednesday morning.

Each public elementary school and Brock’s Gap Intermediate School is sending a group of students to either sing, play instruments or dance, said Lisa Latham, the music teacher at Trace Crossings Elementary School.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the competition gym at Hoover High School and is open to the public. It’s designed to showcase the music programs at each school.

Parking is available at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, with buses available to ride to Hoover High at 9:25 and 9:40 a.m., Latham said.