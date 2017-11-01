Hoover council to interview 11 school board applicants Thursday

× Expand Photos courtesy of the applicants Hoover school board applicants Oct 2017 Eleven people have applied for a vacancy on the Hoover Board of Education. Among the applicants are: top row from left, Dustin Chandler, Wynell Gilbert, Casey Halsey and Kermit Kendrick; bottom row from left, Mike Miller, Michelle Nalls, Dennis Quirk and Robin Schultz.

The Hoover City Council’s Education Committee on Thursday plans to interview 11 people who applied for a vacancy on the Hoover school board.

The interviews are set to begin at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m., when the council has its regular work session. The interviews will be held in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane and are open to the public.

Councilman Derrick Murphy, who chairs the Education Committee, said he hopes the council can make its appointment to the school board at Monday’s action meeting. The council is replacing Jill Ganus, who resigned after accepting an appointment as a Jefferson County district judge. There are about two years and seven months left on Ganus' five-year term.

Here is the interview schedule for Thursday, followed by bios on each of the applicants, drawn from information in their applications:

1 p.m. — Dustin Chandler

1:20 p.m. — Wynell Gilbert

1:40 p.m. — Casey Halsey

2 p.m. — Kermit Kendrick

2:20 p.m. — Mike Miller

2:40 p.m. — Break

3 p.m. — Amy Mudano

3:20 p.m. — Michelle Nalls

3:40 p.m. — Dennis Quirk

4 p.m. — Robin Schultz

4:20 p.m. — Clay Wilson

4:40 p.m. — Dr. Lupita Bilbao

DR. LUPITA BILBAO

Age: 48

Neighborhood: Inverness

Occupation: Spanish medical interpreter at the University of Alabama at Birmingham since December 2016; was postdoctoral fellow and researcher in the UAB gene therapy program from 1993 to 2000; taught medical pharmacology at the University of Guadalajara one year and medical physiology at the National University Autonoma of Mexico for a year

Education: Medical degree from the University of Guadalajara; post-doctoral degree from University of Alabama at Birmingham

Years lived in Hoover: 25

Hoover school ties: Has two children at Spain Park High School and one child at Greystone Elementary

Community involvement: Has served as PTA volunteer at Greystone Elementary, Berry Middle and Spain Park High; Spain Park soccer boosters board member; former PTA corporate fundraiser chairwoman at Greystone Elementary; former PTA fundraising president at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in Homewood

Reasons for applying: Wants to ensure the Hoover system maintains the highest level of student expectations

Critical issues: High standards in education; immigration; budgeting; school rezoning; bridging the gap between parents and the school system

DUSTIN CHANDLER

Age: 41

Neighborhood: Inverness

Occupation: Real estate broker for Keller Williams Realty; president and co-founder of Interaction Advisory Group, which provides special needs awareness and training for first responders, public officials, educators and private sector workers; previously served as Pelham police officer and programmer and project manager for American Cast Iron Pipe Co.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Auburn University

Years lived in Hoover: 12

Hoover school ties: Has one child at Rocky Ridge Elementary

Community involvement: Founder of Special Education Community Alliance; member of Alabama Special Education Advisory Panel and Disability Advocates for Alabama Public Schools; served on board of International Foundation for CDKL5 Research for three years

Reasons for applying: To serve the children of Hoover, help with true inclusion for all children, enhance a student-focused environment; help create a vision with other board members and the superintendent to turn all students into great learners

Critical issues: Potential rezoning; reaching unitary status in federal court desegregation case; funding for schools; increased enrollment; implementation of Every Student Succeeds Act; devising a report card for the district and implementing proper assessments for every student and subgroup of students

WYNELL GILBERT

Age: 43

Neighborhood: Trace Crossings

Occupation: Spent 17 years as an science teacher, including two years at Simmons Middle School; now runs her own educational consulting business, including writing, developing and maintaining curriculum for College Prep Alabama and teaching ACT preparation training classes

Education: Educational leadership certificate from Samford University; master’s degree in biology education from Alabama State University; bachelor’s degree in biology from Alabama A&M University

Years lived in Hoover: 5

Hoover school ties: Has one child at Bumpus Middle School and one child at Brock’s Gap Intermediate

Community involvement: member of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce; curriculum writer for STREAM Innovation; member and mentor for Business Network International; reviewer for Next Generation Science Standards

Reasons for applying: Wants to use her skills as a business owner and her background in education to help create an environment where every child has the opportunity to succeed

Critical issues: School capacity and how enrollment growth impacts student learning in the classroom; keeping student-teacher ratios at a manageable level

CASEY HALSEY

Age: 43

Neighborhood: Lake Cyrus

Occupation: Insurance agent for State Farm for two years; spent 16 years with State Farm Insurance Companies, including 11 years as manager or supervisor in administrative services

Education: Master’s and bachelor’s degrees in psychology from Illinois State University

Years lived in Hoover: 2

Hoover school ties: None

Community involvement: Was involved in PTO and fundraising at stepson’s public school in Illinois; was volunteer and fundraising chairwoman for Susan G. Komen Foundation; was marathon coach for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Reasons for applying: Believes a solid education provides individuals with a launching pad for future success; wants to be voice of parents, business owners, students and Hoover residents

Critical issues: Growth of the school district and overcrowded schools; redrawing attendance zones; changing demographics that require additional resources, such as more students who speak English as a second language and more special education students

KERMIT KENDRICK

Age: 50

Neighborhood: Willow Lake

Occupation: Attorney and partner at Burr & Forman law firm since 2000; worked as a financial consultant for Merrill Lynch for two years and as a compliance officer for the University of Alabama Athletic Department for two years

Education: Law degree and bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Alabama

Years lived in Hoover: 16

Hoover school ties: Wife is director of Hoover High Health Sciences Academy; children are graduates of Hoover City Schools

Community involvement: Board member for The Foundry Rescue Mission and Recovery Center in Bessemer and Sunrise Rotary Club; executive board member and chairman-elect for The “A” Club Alumni Association; executive committee member for the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel

Reasons for applying: To help Hoover children obtain a high-quality education so they can not only obtain employment, but develop a desire to contribute to society at large; to help maintain and move forward the great public schools in Hoover

Critical issues: Overcrowding of Hoover High; development of career technical education; obtaining unitary status in federal court desegregation case so the district can govern itself without federal oversight

MIKE MILLER

Age: 48

Neighborhood: Ross Bridge

Occupation: Vice president and shareholder at Office Environments Inc.; previously served in sales director and managerial jobs for numerous companies, including American Office, Business Interiors, Castle Entries and the Long-Lewis hardware and industrial supply company

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Faulkner University

Years lived in Hoover: 11

Hoover school ties: Wife, Heather, is speech teacher at Trace Crossings Elementary; has one child who graduated from Hoover High; one child still at Hoover High and one at Deer Valley Elementary

Community involvement: Officer in the Knights of Columbus; was president and board member of the Catholic Business Network in Montgomery County, Maryland; co-founder of the Jim Heath Memorial Golf Tournament

Reasons for applying: Wants to help Hoover maintain a high standard of education while making sure those in the lowest brackets of the economy have access to the tools; see board service as a way to pay back civic rent, give back to the community and have influence in the direction of Hoover schools

Critical issues: Collecting operating funds and allocating those funds in a manner that supports the needs of all members of the community; continuing to support achievement while making sure no child is left behind

AMY MUDANO

Age: 47

Neighborhood: Riverchase

Occupation: Research associate and epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine

Education: Master of public health degree in epidemiology from Emory University; bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Florida

Years lived in Hoover: 15

Hoover school ties: One child at Spain Park High, one at Berry Middle and one at Riverchase Elementary

Community involvement: Currently fundraising co-chairwoman for Berry Middle School PTO; previously served as PTO president, treasurer and parliamentarian at Riverchase Elementary and as registration day coordinator at Berry Middle

Reasons for applying: Make sure the opportunities afforded her children and the sense of community her family has felt are available and attainable for all children in Hoover

Critical issues: Getting a school rezoning plan approved and revised as new housing developments come up; measuring the progress and achievement of studnts in a meaningful and consistent way; maintaining excellent educational offerings and expanding those offerings while being fiscally responsible

MICHELLE NALLS

Age: 42

Neighborhood: Greystone

Occupation: Co-founder of College Admissions Made Possible in 2009; previously taught seven years in Jefferson County schools; and one year at Simmons Middle School in Hoover

Education: Master’s degree in English education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham; bachelor’s degree in secondary language arts education from University of Montevallo

Years lived in Hoover: 16

Hoover school ties: Has one child at Berry Middle School and two at Greystone Elementary; previously taught one year at Simmons Middle School; husband, Martin, was formerly an assistant principal at Hoover High

Community involvement: Junior League of Birmingham member; adult education instructor for Preschool Partners program; formerly was membership chair for the Charity League of Birmingham

Reasons for applying: Would like to give back to the school system that has given so much to her family; believes she has the ability to relate to people and decision-making skills needed in a school board member

Critical issues: Rapid growth; rezoning; impending overcrowding

DENNIS QUIRK

Age: 62

Neighborhood: Ross Bridge

Occupation: Operations improvement consultant since 2013; retired from U.S. Steel in 2013 after more than 36 years as manager for U.S. Steel, including plant manager and general manager

Education: Bachelor’s degree in administration and management science and economics from Carnegie Mellon University

Years lived in Hoover: 14

Hoover school ties: Oldest child graduated from Hoover High; has one child at Bumpus Middle School and two at Deer Valley Elementary

Community involvement: Board member for Alabama Saints Softball and Hoover Softball Association; previously was member at large for Longview Economic Development and board member for Range Mental Health and Iron Mining Association

Reasons for applying: Growth and other issues facing Hoover City Schools require vision, strong strategic planning, strong leadership and critical thinking — skills he believes he can contribute to lead a great school system to a greater future; loves the children of Hoover and feels a responsiblility to give his time and experience to better their future

Critical issues: Potential rezoning and path toward unitary status in federal court desegregation case; explosive growth in student population without commensurate growth of revenue; need to maintain quality curriculum, personnel and facilities; need for a third high school in the near future

ROBIN SCHULTZ

Age: 55

Neighborhood: Bluff Park

Occupation: Owner and president of PC Medics of Alabama since 2015; network administrator for Alabama Psychiatric Services since 2000

Education: Microsoft systems engineer certification from New Horizons; numerous information technology certification courses

Years lived in Hoover: 29

Hoover school ties: Three children graduated from Hoover High; now has one grandchild attending Gwin Elementary

Community involvement: Founder and president of the BluffParkAL.org website; co-founder and president of Learning To Be The Light nonprofit that refurbishes computers and gives them to students from low-income families in Hoover; board member for Hoover City Schools Foundation; steering committee member for Special Education Community Alliance in Hoover; served on Hoover City Schools Superintendent’s Advisory Committee in 2016; formerly was Hoover youth baseball umpire

Reasons for applying: His experiences with education, grants, transportation and interactions with both affluent and low-income people, among other things, helped prepare him to give good counsel to the school superintendent; he has attended all but 11 regular school board meetings since 2007 and has a grasp of the issues the system is facing

Critical issues: Capacity at various schools; neighborhood schools and student-teacher ratios should not be compromised

CLAY WILSON

Age: 62

Neighborhood: Trace Crossings

Occupation: Vice president of real estate for CVS/pharmacy Inc., with real estate responsibility for 18 states; previously worked for Revco D.S. for a year and Big B for 20 years

Education: Bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Samford University; pre-pharmacy studies at University of Tennessee-Martin

Years lived in Hoover: 32

Hoover school ties: Wife, Susan, is secretary at Hoover High School’s Hoover Hall

Community involvement: Past president of Alabama State Board of Pharmacy; has served as member of National Association of Boards of Pharmacy; pharmacy advisory committee member for numerous companies, Alabama Medicaid Agency and Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy; guest speaker at pharmacy schools at Samford and Auburn University; trustee for Alabama Pharmacy Association; organized pharmacy sponsorship for 1996 Paralympics; United Way Leadership Campaign 1993-1996

Reasons for applying: Wants to share his life experiences and professional knowledge to better enhance the school system; believes he is a problem solver and bridge builder

Critical issues: Budgets; overcrowding, redistricting; testing; student-teacher ratios; facilities