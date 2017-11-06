Hoover council appoints attorney Kermit Kendrick to Hoover school board

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kermit Kendrick

The Hoover City Council tonight appointed Kermit Kendrick, an attorney with the Burr & Forman law firm, to replace Jill Ganus on the Hoover Board of Education.

Kermit, 50, lives in the Willow Lake subdivision off South Shades Crest Road and has been a resident of Hoover for 16 years. His wife, Tanya, is director of the Health Sciences Academy at Hoover High School.

Kendrick was chosen from among 11 applicants to fill the remaining 2 ½ years on Ganus’ term. Ganus resigned after the governor appointed her to fill a Jefferson County District Court judgeship.

Councilman Derrick Murphy, who is chairman of the council’s Education Committee, said this was a terrific group of applicants but Kendrick stood out in part because of his legal experience. He has been with Burr & Forman for 17 years and has experience in federal court.

One of the biggest challenges facing the Hoover school system right now is the desire to be free from federal court supervision as it relates to a decades-old desegregation court case, Murphy said. Kendrick’s knowledge and understanding of the federal court system and his familiarity with the desegregation court case should serve the school system extremely well, Murphy said.

With his wife heading up the Health Sciences Academy, he also understands not only the need for strong core curriculum, but also for academies and vocational education, Murphy said.

Councilman Curt Posey said Kendrick’s financial background and knowledge also will serve the school system well as the school system continues to navigate budget challenges and face upcoming increases in its debt service payments. Kendrick was a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch for two years prior to his time with Burr & Forman.

Councilman John Greene said that Kendrick, in addition to his academic qualifications, seems to be a team player and understands the importance of working with a team of people to accomplish goals.

Kendrick, after being appointed tonight, thanked the council for choosing him and said in an interview that he is excited to serve on the school board. He wants to make sure the same school system that served his children so well is as strong in quality for the students following behind them, he said.

In his application, Kendrick said he wants Hoover children to have a high-quality education not only so they can get a good job but also so they can develop a desire to contribute to society at large.

Some of the most critical issues he sees facing the school system are the overcrowding at Hoover High, the need to develop a stronger career technical education program and the effort to be released from federal court supervision in regard to desegregation.

Kendrick, a former All-American football player for the University of Alabama, obtained both his law degree and bachelor’s degree from Alabama.

He is a board member for The Foundry Rescue Mission and Recovery Center in Bessemer and Sunrise Rotary Club, an executive member and chairman-elect for The “A” Club Alumni Association and executive committee member for the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel.

Murphy strongly encouraged those applicants who did not get chosen to reapply for the school board seat coming open next year. The council likely will start taking applications for school board member Earl Cooper's seat in February, Murphy said. Cooper's second five-year term on the board will end in May.

Other applicants mentioned as strong contenders during the council Education Committee's meeting Thursday included Michelle Nalls, Robin Schultz, Amy Mudano, Dr. Lupita Bilbao and Dennis Quirk.

This post was updated at 8:38 p.m. with additional comments from Murphy about applicants not selected and information about other applicants named as strong contenders by members of the City Council's Education Committee.