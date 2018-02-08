Hoover City Schools show choirs to perform in showcase concert Friday night

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Schaeffer Spain Park show choir Jan 2018 The Rhapsody in Blue show choir from Spain Park High School performs at the Contempo Choral Festival at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

The Hoover school system is having its third annual show choir showcase at Spain Park High School Friday night.

The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Spain Park High School auditorium. Admission is $5 for anyone age 6 or older.

Participating in the event are the Spain Park “Rhapsody in Blue” show choir, Hoover High “Paradigm” show choir, Berry Middle School Singers, Simmons Middle School “Synergy” show choir, Bumpus Middle School “Cadence” show choir and Brock’s Gap Intermediate School show choir.

There also will be exhibitions by the "Ten Bucs Worth" a cappella boys choir and "Grace Note" a cappella girls choir from Hoover High School and a barbershop quartet called "Down South" from Spain Park High School, said Jim Schaeffer, the choir director at Spain Park.

It’s a great opportunity to see the variety of talent spread among Hoover schools, Schaeffer said.

The Spain Park auditorium seats about 450 people and is expected to fill up, he said. The show also will be shown via livestream on a screen in the Spain Park cafeteria for any overflow crowd, as well as on the Spain Park High School Choirs Facebook page, he said.