Hoover City Schools 2017 show choir showcase set for tonight

× Expand Photo from Hoover City Schools. 2017 Show Choir Showcase The Spain Park High School show choir this year is performing "Rhapsody in Blue."

The show choirs from Hoover intermediate, middle and high schools are putting on their second annual showcase tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. at Spain Park High School.

The event will feature performances by the show choirs from Hoover and Spain Park high schools, Berry, Bumpus and Simmons Middle schools, and Brock’s Gap Intermediate School.

The performances will be in the Spain Park High School theater. Admission is free.