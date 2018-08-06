Hoover City Schools celebrates 30 years at back-to-school gathering

× 1 of 27 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover back to school 2018 (1) Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy celebrates Hoover City Schools' 30 years during the school system's back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. × 2 of 27 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover back to school 2018 (2) Faculty from Green Valley Elementary School cheer during a spirit competition at the Hoover City Schools back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. × 3 of 27 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover back to school 2018 (3) Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy introduces Gwin Elementary School incoming kindergartner Molly Allen during the Hoover City Schools back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. × 4 of 27 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover back to school 2018 (4) Berry Middle School faculty cheer during a spirit competition at the Hoover City Schools back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. × 5 of 27 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover back to school 2018 (5) Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy emerges from a wardrobe as part of a magic trick at the Hoover City Schools back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. × 6 of 27 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover back to school 2018 (6) Krista Fehler, a teacher at Deer Valley Elementary School who has been with Hoover City Schools since its inception 30 years ago, stands at the Hoover City Schools back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. × 7 of 27 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover back to school 2018 (7) A show choir made up of Hoover City Schools students performs during the school system's back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. × 8 of 27 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover back to school 2018 (8) Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, school board members Craig Kelley and Deanna Bamman and former school board member Stephen Presley serve as judges in a spirit competition at the Hoover City Schools back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The Hoover school district’s 1,950 employees gathered this morning at Hunter Street Baptist Church to celebrate 30 years as a school system and the beginning of their 31st school year.

The gathering was a combination of a pep rally, family reunion and motivational talk to get school employees fired up as they get ready for students returning for the first day of school this Wednesday.

Superintendent Kathy Murphy reflected back on what life was like in 1988 when Hoover City Schools welcomed its first group of students, from the music and the big hair of the ‘80s to gasoline at 91 cents per gallon to $4 movie tickets.

She and her staff also recognized former Hoover school superintendents, school board members, mayors and city council members, especially those who were instrumental in forming the school system 30 years ago.

It took a thoughtful, committed group of people who took initiative and decided they were going to change the world, Murphy said.

“You helped us bring this school district from the ground up,” the superintendent said.

Murphy showed video clips from former graduates of Hoover schools, who are now out following their dreams across the country. The alumni thanked teachers and other school employees for investing in their lives.

Murphy said the Hoover school system has a terrific history behind it, “but we have an opportunity and the privilege of creating it going forward.”

She pulled from the lyrics of a 1980s song by Starship. “I believe we can build this thing together. I believe that we can stand the stormy weather (rezoning), and I believe that nothing’s gonna stop us now."

“I have so many thoughts and dreams of who we can become,” Murphy said. “Let’s think about the millions of dreams we have in front of us. We do have the privilege to make some of those dreams become a reality.”

Murphy invited Molly Allen, an incoming kindergartner at Gwin Elementary School, onto the stage at Hunter Street in front of the 1,950 school employees. Molly identified herself as a member of the Class of 2031 and said she couldn’t wait for those in attendance to make her great.

Bob Mitchell, the first superintendent for Hoover City Schools, was in attendance this morning and said today’s back-to-school gathering, with lots of upbeat music and video clips, was “like night and day” compared to the first one at Green Valley Baptist Church 30 years ago.

That first back-to-school gathering was rather short, Mitchell said. “The teachers had so much to do,” he said. “They were working hard to get their schools together.”

That first year, the school district had 400 new employees and 95 new classrooms, most being portable classrooms, he said.

School officials had promised smaller class sizes and were working hard to deliver that, he said. There were portable classrooms at just about every school, he said.

Six weeks before school started, school officials learned that about 900 Shelby County students who lived in the Hoover city limits likely were going to come to Hoover schools after all, he said.

That year, the parents had a choice for their children to stay in Shelby County schools or come to Hoover. Many of them initially didn’t think the Hoover school system was going to be ready in time for the beginning of the school year and had indicated in a survey that they wanted to stay in Shelby County schools, he said. As the school year got closer, hundreds of them were changing their minds, he said.

It was a hectic time, but “it was a fun time,” Mitchell said. “It was an exciting time. We were thrilled to be the new Hoover City Schools. It was a really special day.”

Mitchell said it’s been wonderful to watch the development of Hoover City Schools over the years. The district has been blessed with superintendents, school board members and principals who have been great leaders, he said.

“I’m very proud of everyone and their commitment to the original vision of board members,” Mitchell said. “They wanted it to be a great school system that would stand up against any school system in the world, and I can still see that Dr. Murphy continues that.”

Former school board member Kay Witt said she was excited to see Hoover recently recognized by Niche.com as the safest school district in Alabama and fifth safest in the country. She was impressed by the enthusiasm among school district employees this morning.

“I think it’s going to be a great year and a great future,” said Witt, whose daughter is joining the faculty at Rocky Ridge Elementary after a break from teaching to raise her children.

Lori Wilson, a third-grade teacher who has been at Riverchase Elementary for 12 years, said she’s excited about the new school year. Her school is welcoming about 100 new children this year, and she and other staff are eager to make them a part of the family, she said.

Education has changed a lot since she began teaching 28 years ago, she said. Instruction is a lot more interactive and hands-on, and students are more engaged, she said. “You’re more of a facilitator now.”

She always loves the beginning of a new school year, she said. “It’s a time to try new things and have a fresh start every year.”

Barry Ward, a December 2017 graduate of Alabama A&M University who is beginning his first year as a teacher, said he’s excited to be a physical education teacher and football coach at Berry Middle School. Everyone, from his principal to the other coaches, has been very encouraging, he said.

“The support is almost overwhelming,” Ward said. “It’s a great place to be.”