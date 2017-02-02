Hoover City Council to begin accepting 2017 school board applications on Feb. 17

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school board 1-10-17 The Hoover Board of Education meets at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Jan. 10, 2017

The Hoover City Council plans to begin seeking applications for appointment to the Hoover school board on Feb. 17, the council’s Education Committee decided tonight.

Applications will be due by March 10, and the first round of interviews should be held March 17, the committee decided. A second round of interviews with finalists, if needed, will be on April 3, and the council plans to vote on the appointment on April 17.

The council is seeking to appoint someone to fill the school board seat now held by Stephen Presley, whose five-year term ends May 31. Presley said he is not seeking reappointment.

The Hoover school board has five members, each of whom serve five-year staggered terms. The position is unpaid, except for reimbursement of expenses incurred.

The newly elected City Council is changing the school board application a bit this year, requiring two letters of recommendation to be sent separately by the recommending parties.

The council also is asking requiring applicants to write an essay on one of several education topics, not to exceed 1,000 words, and to write a background statement about themselves and why they wish to serve on the school board, not to exceed 750 words.

Application forms should be on the city of Hoover’s website or available for pickup at the Hoover city clerk’s office at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane by Feb. 17.