Hoover administrator named AL Assistant Principal of Year

× Expand Courtesy of Hoover City Schools Carrie Busby Hoover High’s Carrie Busby was named Assistant Principal of the Year by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.

Carrie Busby, an assistant principal at Hoover High School, has been named the Assistant Principal of the Year by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.

Busby was presented the award during a pep rally at Hoover High by the group’s executive director, Earl Franks.

She has been an assistant principal at the school since January 2013 and oversees the 12th grade. Prior to that, she was an English teacher and peer helper teacher at Hoover High and has served a total of 21 years there, school officials said.

The Assistant Principal of the Year awards program is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Busby now will be considered for the National Assistant Principal of the Year award, scheduled to be announced in April.

Busby also will be recognized at the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools annual conference in Mobile in June and then in July will travel to Philadelphia for the National Principals Conference.

Busby has served on the board of directors for the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals and on several of the group’s committees. She lives in Helena with her husband, Scott, and two children, Jake and Riley.