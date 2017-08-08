SPHS student named Shelby County Distinguished Young Woman

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kristin Bundren. Participants in the Shelby County Distinguished Young Woman program.

Kathryn King of Spain Park High School was named the Shelby County Distinguished Young Woman for the Class of 2018 on Saturday, July 15. This year’s Distinguished Young Woman program included 11 rising seniors from seven local schools: Addison Fuller (1st Runner Up, Pelham High School), Lexi Witherspoon (2nd Runner Up, Spain Park High School), Grace Elliot (Spirit Award, Briarwood Christian School), Alyssa Gruman (Oak Mountain High School), Mary Helen Lang (Chelsea High School), Olivia Railey (Thompson High School), Caroline Rice (Spain Park High School), Hunter Rush (Oak Mountain High School), Tori Scroggins (Evangel Classical Christian School), and Molly Steele (Pelham High School).

Distinguished Young Women of Shelby County is part of a national scholarship program that promotes scholarship, leadership, and talent in young women. This year the Shelby County program gave out $10,000 in scholarships. Participants were judged in five categories: scholastic achievement, interview, talent, fitness, and self-expression. King will continue on to represent Shelby County in the Distinguished Young Women of Alabama program in Montgomery in January.

-Submitted by Kristin Bundren