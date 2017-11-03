SPHS science teacher named finalist for presidential awards

× Expand L-R: Dr. Carolyn Townsend (Alabama State Department of Education), Mrs. Kristin Bundren (Spain Park High School), and Dr. Kay Warfield (Alabama State Department of Education)

Spain Park High School science teacher Kristin Bundren has been named a 2017 State Finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) – the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government specific to K12 mathematics and science teachers.

“I was pretty surprised when I got the email that I was a state finalist. We have so many great science teachers in Alabama. I was really honored to be included in this group of amazing educators,” Bundren said.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) administers the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. This awards program was established by Congress in 1983.

The award recognizes teachers who develop and implement a high-quality instructional program that is informed by content knowledge and enhances student learning. Since the program's inception, more than 4,700 teachers nationally have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and to their profession, according to NSF.

Letters of recommendation, videos of lessons and an extensive writing assignment comprised Bundren’s nomination process. As a PAEMST State Finalist, Bundren now advances to the national level.

A biology teacher in Hoover City Schools since 2007, Bundren says she enjoys the instructional challenges specific to the teaching of science.

“One of the reasons I love teaching science is that it is changing so much, especially now that we know so much about DNA, our body’s cells, and so forth,” Bundren said. “Students have such great access to knowledge through our digital world and my task is to help them tap into their critical thinking skills to understand and apply that knowledge.”

Submitted by Hoover City Schools.