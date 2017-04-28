Spain Park teacher to research women’s suffrage movement

Spain Park High School fine arts and theater teacher Eric St. John is one of eight teachers from Alabama selected to receive a grant of about $5,000 through Fund for Teachers.

This summer, he’ll be traveling to Seneca Falls, New York, and Manchester and London in the United Kingdom to research the origins of the women’s suffrage movement. St. John will also study devised theatre to assist students in creating an original work this fall about the struggle for voting rights.

– Submitted by Hoover City Schools.