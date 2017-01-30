Odyssey returns to Hoover High Feb. 4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donald Blair. The Hoover High School varsity winter guard performs at East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, in 2016.

People who enjoy watching color guards and percussion groups perform will have that chance at Hoover High School on Feb. 4.

At least 32 winter guard groups and 10 percussion groups from Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi are scheduled to compete in the ninth annual Winter Odyssey competition at Hoover High.

The percussion competition is tentatively scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 3:20 p.m., while the winter guard competition is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 9:25 p.m.

The event is part of the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit and will be held in the Hoover High gym. Admission is $8.

Winter guard is similar to color guard flag twirling, except the performance is indoors and to recorded music instead of a live marching band.

Alabama winter guard groups scheduled to perform include Athens, Buckhorn, Divenire from Birmingham, Chelsea, Fort Payne, Helena, Hoover, James Clemens, La Quest from Huntsville, Muscle Shoals, Oak Grove, Oak Mountain, Pelham, Southeast Visual from Pell City, Spain Park, Sparkman, Susan Moore, Thompson, Vestavia Hills and Winfield.

Out-of-state winter guard groups include Siegel High School from Murfreesboro, Tennessee; South Pontotac High School from South Pontotoc, Mississippi; and Wilson Central High School from Lebanon, Tennessee.

Some of the winter guard groups have both varsity and junior varsity groups.

Percussion groups from Alabama scheduled include Central from Lineville, Florence, Fort Payne, Muscle Shoals, Oak Grove, Sparkman and Winfield. Out-of-state percussion groups include Riptide from Tupelo, Mississippi; Rossview High School from Clarksville, Tennessee; and Spring Hill High School from Spring Hill, Tennessee.

For updated information about the Hoover Winter Odyssey competition, go to scgconline.org and click on the events tab.

Hoover Winter Odyssey

Where: Hoover High School

When: Feb. 4

Admission: $8

Info: scgconline.org