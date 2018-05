Bluff Park Masonic Lodge #856 in Hoover is pleased to announce it will award its first scholarship to Carl Brownbridge.

Carl is a resident of Bluff Park and recent graduate of Hoover High School. He will be attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville this fall to major in mechanical engineering and eventually work in the automotive industry. He is an Eagle Scout and plans to continue playing hockey.

Submitted by Howard Poarch, Masonic Lodge #856.