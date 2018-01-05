Local students discuss experiences on trip to Israel

× Expand Four local teens attended an eight-week program at a high school in Israel this fall.

Four local teens recently shared their personal experiences abroad in Israel at Temple Emanuel in downtown Birmingham.

The students were Aaron Weil, a Mountain Brook High School sophomore; John Cohn, a Hoover High School sophomore; and Hayden and Rebecca Robinson, a Vestavia High School sophomore and senior, respectively. All attended the Alexander Muss High School in Israel for an eight-week mini-semester that ran from Sept. 5 to Nov. 3, 2017.

Each of the sophomores attended the school on the “Birmingham Genesis Fellowship,” a gift from Stephen Muss, and made available to five area teens.

In a blog post from Israel in late September, Cohn said, “Learning about something and then it being right in front of you means way more than a textbook, it creates a living memory that grows and ages like you and all the people you shared it with.”

All the teens and their families are members of Temple Emanuel in Birmingham, and have attended programming at the local Jewish Community Center and are active in area youth organizations.

