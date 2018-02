Several Hoover middle school students auditioned for and were selected to sing at the American Choral Directors Association's Southern Division Conference in Louisville, Kentucky in February as part of the Middle School Men's Honor Choir. Representing Hoover City Schools and the Birmingham Boys Choir, pictured from left to right, Cooper Cafaro, Paine Horton, Aidan Brantley, Gates Strohmeier and Samuel Jones. Not pictured: Deason Heifner.

Submitted by Tricia Simpson, Birmingham Boys Choir.