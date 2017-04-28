Hoover students’ work competes in state-level art competition

× Expand Courtesy of Hoover City Schools. This artwork by Anna Claypoole will be on display at the state capital.

Bumpus student Anna Claypoole and Spain Park student Rachael Stewart both had pieces that were part of the school district’s original 15 works of art that traveled to the capital to compete at the state level for the Superintendent’s Art Competition. From that exhibit, art was chosen to hang in exhibition at the capital for a period of one year. Hoover City Schools had these two chosen to exhibit. The works will be installed in the Gordon Persons Building on the third and fifth floors.

– Submitted by Hoover City Schools.