Hoover student selected to participate in Girls Nation

Kathryn Stubblefield (right) served as a senator for the state at ALA Girls Nation.

On June 11-16, 375 girls selected by their high schools, from cities, towns and communities across the State of Alabama, attended the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State at The University of Alabama. Kathryn Stubblefield represented Hoover High School, nominated for leadership qualities, scholastic achievement, high moral character and keen interest in government and current events. The ALA Girls State program is a weeklong immersive learning experience where girls live in “cities” within a dormitory setting and assume roles of government leaders, campaigning in mock parties to become officials for their state.

Stubblefield was elected mayor and received the Good Citizen award. Her experience culminated in being selected by her peers as one of twelve girls among 375 to take part in an intensive interview process for consideration to serve as senators of the State of Alabama at ALA Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. on July 22-29.

At the conclusion of those interviews, Stubblefield and Mountain Brook student Hayden Sledge were selected as the two senators. The Girls Nation program involves mock senate sessions, complete with caucusing and debating of their bills. At Girls Nation, Stubblefield served as the Nationalist Party Whip.

In addition to participating in legislative forums and vigorous debate of various “bills”, the senators heard from distinguished guest speakers, visited the memorials in Washington, D. C. and met their two U.S. Senators, as well as President Donald Trump in the White House rose garden.

