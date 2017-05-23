Hoover Service Club gives out 2017 scholarships, awards

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club. Above: From left are Hoover High Principal Don Hulin, Austin Carter, Hayley Davidson, Mary Kate Manak, Annie Medders and Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy. Scholarship recipients not pictured are Tyler Collins and Jonathan “Oakley” Prell. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club. Shown from left are Spain Park Principal Larry Giangrosso, Rachel Cargill, Houston Hollis, Ashley Oakman, Anna Shunnarah, Victoria Stark, Parker Wade Wilson and Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club. Spain Park senior Rachel Dees received the Hoover Service Club’s 2017 Margaret Alford Memorial Community Service Scholarship. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club. Hoover High senior Sophia Liu received the Hoover Service Club’s 2017 Margaret Alford Memorial Community Service Scholarship. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club. Prev Next

The Hoover Service Club in May handed out $30,000 worth of scholarships to 14 students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

The club divided $29,000 among six students from Hoover and six students from Spain Park, spokeswoman Jennifer Gregory said. The Hoover students are Austin Carter, Tyler Collins, Mary Kate Manak, Annie Medders and Jonathan “Oakley” Prell. The Spain Park students are Rachel Cargill, Houston Hollis, Ashley Oakman, Anna Shunnarah, Victoria Stark and Parker Wade Wilson.

The club also gave two $500 scholarships to Hoover High senior Sophia Liu and Spain Park senior Rachel Dees for outstanding community service.

Liu volunteered more than 825 hours with organizations such as the Hoover High School Ambassadors, McWane Science Center, UAB Hospital and Hoover Public Library, according to the Service Club.

Dees has tallied more than 400 community service hours with groups such as the Spain Park High School Ambassadors, Peer Helpers, Hoover Belles, American Heart Association, Ronald McDonald House, Special Equestrians, Make-A-Wish Alabama and her church.

The Hoover Service Club also honored six eighth-graders from Hoover middle schools for outstanding scholarship and citizenship at the club’s May luncheon. Recipients of the scholarship awards were Advaith Vadlakonda from Berry Middle, Ria Shad from Bumpus Middle and Corinne Crawford from Simmons Middle. Citizenship awards went to Alison Hanna from Berry Middle, Marcus Williams from Bumpus Middle and Cheyanne Chadwell from Simmons Middle. The club also honored Bumpus Middle School student Emily Knerr with a valor award for showing courage in the face of adversity.

The Service Club also in May gave club member Betty Daigle its Flora Mae Pike Award, given annually to a person who has rendered outstanding volunteer service and leadership to the community.

Daigle, a master gardener, started the outdoor garden at Riverchase Elementary School, where her grandchildren attend, and continues to help maintain it. As a member of the Hoover Beautification Board, she has helped decorate the Hoover Municipal Center at Christmas, worked the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and helped with Arbor Day activities, Household Hazardous Waste Day and the Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. She also volunteers with Aldridge Gardens and Prince of Peace Catholic Church.