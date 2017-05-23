Hoover senior featured in statewide magazine

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gretchen B. Photography. Meleah Montgomery.

Meleah Montgomery, a senior at Hoover High School, has been honored as a Teen Spotlight in Potential magazine for excelling in her leadership and community service; she is featured alongside her mother, Adrienne Berry.

Montgomery takes her academics very seriously, and has been able to join several honor societies as a result. She enjoys donating her time to her community, volunteering with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Teens Need Teens.

She serves on the Minority Achievement Council at Hoover High, as well as the Christian organization “Undivided.” Her ultimate goal is learning more and helping others. Throughout her life, one of the most important things Montgomery has learned is that mistakes and failures are normal.

“When you first meet Meleah, she greets you with a warm smile, which generally brightens your day. And even when she receives bad news, she still finds the bright side. She is my rainbow in the rain,” Berry said of her daughter.

“My career goal is to be an engineer. Specifically, I want to be a material engineer because of the expanding ideas happening in this field,” Montgomery said.

She is already making great strides to reach her goals by attending the UAB Materials Engineering Camp in 2016 and the Auburn University Women in Engineering Camp, during which she received a full-tuition scholarship.

Potential magazine is a multimedia resource for parents of college-bound teenagers. In each issue, high-achieving students in the seventh through 12th grade are featured and entered to win the $500 “Reach Your Potential” scholarship awarded in May.

Teens are recommended by their school or community leaders for excelling in one or more of the following areas: academics, business, leadership, philanthropy, overcoming adversity, citizenship and community service, athletics and the arts. Potential magazine’s advisory board chooses teens to feature in each issue and select the scholarship winner in May from each of the finalists.

– Submitted by Savanna Pruitt/Potential Magazine.