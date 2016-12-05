Hoover High cheerleaders to hold Christmas Bazaar Tuesday

by

The Hoover High School cheerleading program is holding its annual Christmas Bazaar at the school Tuesday from 4 to 9 p.m.

People have an opportunity to buy art, jewelry, apparel, specialty foods and Hoover Bucs merchandise from a variety of vendors.

The event is a fundraiser for the cheerleaders to help pay for their trip to the national cheerleading competition in Orlando in February, said Stephanie Lee, a cheer mom who is helping organize the event with other mothers. Vendors pay a fee to set up a booth at the bazaar, she said.

Tags

by

See our full December issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours