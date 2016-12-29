Hoover High Band to hold winter gala to raise money to buy more instruments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover HIgh School Band Boosters. Hoover High Band Dec 2016 Members of the Hoover High School concert band play during the band's winter concert in December 2016.

The Hoover High School Band Boosters are holding a Winter Starlight Gala on Jan. 14 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church to help raise money to buy more band instruments.

The event is slated to include pop and jazz music from the Hoover High School Symphonic Winds Band and First Edition Jazz Band, coffee, desserts and a silent auction. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the event will begin at 7 p.m. Dressy attire is recommended.

Band Booster President Beth Aho said the Hoover High band in the past five years has grown from 250 members to 320 and could have as many as 375 next year, as a larger class of music students move up from Bumpus and Simmons middle schools.

The band boosters are thrilled about the growth of the program and appreciative of Hoover City Schools providing such an incredible “dream team” of music instructors, she said.

However, it has been difficult to keep up with the growth, Aho said. Some of the instruments, such as tubas, baritone saxophones and percussion instruments, cost thousands of dollars and historically have been purchased by the band, she said.

But with so many students, the band no longer has enough instruments, she said. In the past, the principal has been able to help buy band instruments using his discretionary money, but principal discretionary funds have been cut due to limited revenue and those dollars are spread thinner over many groups, she said.

Students now are sharing instruments, which is not very sanitary and causes problems when students need to take instruments home to practice, Aho said.

The goal is to raise $10,000 with the gala to help buy more, and she’s hoping the Hoover community will come to the band’s aid, she said.

Tickets for the Winter Starlight Gala cost $30 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and younger. People interested in tickets can email hooverbandwintergala@gmail.com to obtain them.

Monetary donations and donations of items for the auction also are welcome.