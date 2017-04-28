Hoover educator named Top 16 finalist for 2017-18 Alabama Teacher of Year

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Hoover High School biology teacher Paul McEwan was named one of 16 finalists for 2017-18 Alabama Teacher of the Year. Here, he works with students on a collaborative assignment.

Hoover High School biology teacher Paul McEwan is one of 16 finalists for the 2017-2018 Alabama Teacher of the Year, state Department of Education officials said.

McEwan was chosen to represent state Board of Education District 3 and is one of eight secondary teachers chosen in the top 16.

Other secondary teachers in the running for the award include:

► Jamie Nicole Minsoso of Daphne High School in the Baldwin County system

► Emily Sassano of Benjamin Russell High School in the Alexander City system

► Natalie Ann Roig of Paul Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa City Schools

► Monica Pontoo of Bullock County High School in the Bullock County system

► Mickie Wafler Gibbs of Arab Junior High School in Arab City Schools

► Malyssa Ornett Chandler of Shades Valley High School in the Jefferson County system

► Thomasena Garner of Liberty Middle School in Madison City Schools

The eight district winners at the elementary level include:

► Chasity Collier of Dawes Intermediate School in the Mobile County system

► Charlotte Hartley of Montana Street Magnet School in Dothan City Schools

► Ami Reeves Brooks of Indian Valley Elementary in Sylacauga City Schools

► Tara Foster of Brighton Middle School in the Jefferson County system

► Jean Renae Allen of Pike Road School in Pike Road City Schools

► Erica Rutherford of Cullman City Primary School in Cullman City Schools

► Amy Foster Anderson of Crestline Elementary School in Mountain Brook City Schools

► Mary Tate of Mt. Carmel Primary School in the Madison County system

The 16 finalists were selected from more than 140 nominees across the state by a committee of local board of education members, a local school superintendent or representative, the current district Teachers of the Year and a representative from higher education.

State officials plan to name the 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year at a ceremony in Montgomery on May 10.

McEwan said he was honored and humbled to get the Teacher of the Year award for his school. The fact that he won Secondary Teacher of the Year for Hoover City Schools and Alabama Board of Education District 3 is just shocking, he said.

McEwan has taught for 32 years in high schools in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. This is his 11th year at Hoover, where he teaches biology to ninth-graders and 11th-grade International Baccalaureate students. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry and a master’s degree in instructional technology, both from Asbury University. He lives in Alabaster.

State schools Superintendent Michael Sentance said in a news release that well-prepared, dedicated, caring, enthusiastic and innovative elementary and secondary teachers are essential to achieving excellence in Alabama’s schools.

“The 16 Alabama Teacher of the Year finalists are shining examples of professionalism and dedication to Alabama’s most valued asset — its children,” Sentance said.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends most of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, as well as presenting workshops to various groups. The state Teacher of the Year also automatically becomes a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.