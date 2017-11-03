HHS students work on pollinator garden

× 1 of 3 Expand Hoover High students work on building and planting in their pollinator garden. × 2 of 3 Expand Hoover High students work on building and planting in their pollinator garden. × 3 of 3 Expand Hoover High students work on building and planting in their pollinator garden. Prev Next

In October, Hoover High students had a workday starting their second installment of a pollinator garden and the first installment of a sensory garden. The students, led by teacher Janet Ort, are doing all this as part of a Lexus Eco Challenge, but also as part of getting Hoover appointed as a National Wildlife-designated school.

Submitted by Matthew Suddith.