HHS students work on pollinator garden

Hoover High students work on building and planting in their pollinator garden.
In October, Hoover High students had a workday starting their second installment of a pollinator garden and the first installment of a sensory garden. The students, led by teacher Janet Ort, are doing all this as part of a Lexus Eco Challenge, but also as part of getting Hoover appointed as a National Wildlife-designated school.
Submitted by Matthew Suddith.