HHS junior Jordyn Johnson selected as finalist for scholarship to go abroad

Hoover High School junior Jordyn Johnson has been selected as a finalist for the National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) scholarship, funded by the U.S. Department of State.

The goal of this program is to promote critical language learning though exposure and immersion in the cultural life of a host country. Jordyn, along with a group of 29 students from across the U.S., will travel and reside in Chengdu, China, for seven weeks.

There, Jordyn will reside with a host family, engage in the daily interactions and be exposed to the cultural resources of the region. Most importantly, she will receive extensive classroom instruction to improve her Mandarin language proficiency.

Jordyn is extremely grateful for having been exposed to the Mandarin language through Hoover's pilot language program during the 2015-16 school year. Her instructor, Steven Frost, did an excellent job of teaching the language in a manner that captured Jordyn's interest and evoked a passion for continuing the language.

Jordyn aspires to improve her Mandarin proficiency so that she can introduce a language program to elementary and middle school kids.

Submitted by Angelia Johnson.