HHS holds local job fair

The Cooperative Education Department organized Hoover High School's first ever job fair specifically targeted for local businesses who are seeking out high schools students as employees. The job fair was on Nov. 3 in the HHS courtyard during lunch and CREW (advisory) time from 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Hoover has about 2,950 total students, with about 1,800 of them on campus and in grades 10-12 during the lunch times of the job fair. During the job fair, the HHS Acoustic Club hosted its first Concert in the Courtyard.

The following businesses participated in the job fair: McDonald’s, Cici’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s, Zaxby’s, Jason's Deli, Chick-fil-A Patton Creek, Alabama Army National Guard, Galleria Woods and Alabama Power.

Submitted by Tiffany Lind, Hoover High School.