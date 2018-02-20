Council seeks applicants to fill Hoover school board seat

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Hoover school board President Earl Cooper listens to school board attorney Whit Colvin during a Jan. 23 meeting.

The Hoover City Council is again looking for people who want to serve on the school board.

School board President Earl Cooper’s second five-year term ends May 31, and Cooper said he doesn’t plan to seek reappointment for a third term.

The City Council started taking applications to fill Cooper’s seat on the five-person board on Feb. 19 and will continue doing so through 5 p.m. on March 12, said Derrick Murphy, chairman of the council’s Education Committee.

The Education Committee will conduct interviews on March 19, and the council probably will vote to fill the slot on April 2, Murphy said. The appointee’s new term would begin June 1.

Hoover school board members serve five-year staggered terms. The position is unpaid, except for reimbursement of expenses incurred. Other current school board members are Craig Kelley, Deanna Bamman, Amy Tosney and Kermit Kendrick.

People interested in applying should have two letters of recommendation sent separately to the Hoover city clerk by the recommending parties. Also, applicants must answer several questions related to school board duties and current issues in education and write a background statement about themselves and why they wish to serve on the school board, not to exceed 750 words.

Application forms are on the city of Hoover’s website or available for pickup at the Hoover city clerk’s office at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane.