Boy Scout builds outdoor classroom for Prince of Peace Catholic School

Jill Taylor Spero Jeff Murai stands proudly in front of the outdoor classroom that he built for Prince of Peace Catholic School as part of his Eagle Scout service project.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church parishioner and school graduate Jeff Murai recently built an “outdoor classroom” on the school campus as his Eagle Scout service project. The multipurpose wood benches and table can be used for instruction, to celebrate Mass and as outdoor seating for sports spectators.

“I just wanted to give back to the school and to Miss Connie (the school’s principal),” Murai said.

The Hoover High School senior raised the money to purchase wood and building supplies through GoFundMe. He also received financial support from the Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus. The outdoor classroom took Murai three days to construct with the help of his Boy Scout Troop #23 members, family and friends.

This Boy Scout has earned 34 merit badges and is also active in church, school and community groups. He is an altar server and a member of the high school youth group at Prince of Peace Catholic Church as well as a leader at diocesan “Cross Retreats.” At Hoover High, he is a “Teens Need Teens” mentor and plays rec basketball. Murai also volunteers at the Birmingham Zoo and for Habitat for Humanity.

Murai plans to attend Jefferson State Community College in the fall and pursue a career in the medical or legal fields. He is the son of Esther and George Murai and has one brother, Bradley. The Murai family have been part of the Prince of Peace Catholic Parish family since 2007.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.