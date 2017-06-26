Alum appointed to U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Cole Williams of Hoover recently received an appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Williams is a 2017 graduate of Hoover High School, where he is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and the National Honor Society and serves as team captain of the varsity soccer team.

Cole will study naval architecture and marine engineering and plans a future in ship design and engineering. Cole has been recruited by USCGA coach, Chris Parsons, to play varsity soccer at the Academy.

The Coast Guard Academy student body, call the Corps of Cadets, is made up of almost 1000 men and women from the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

– Submitted by Beth Staula.