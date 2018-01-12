HCS seeks Finley Award nominations for 2018

Two students and one Hoover City Schools employee will be honored in February in the annual Finley Awards. Nominations are open now through Feb. 1.

The awards are named for former Berry High School football coach Bob Finley and are given to one Hoover High senior, one Spain Park High senior and one employee based on outstanding character each year since 1996. Last year’s winners were Deer Valley Elementary teacher Jan Curtis and now-graduates Austin Carter and Douglas Henze.

Nominees should:

Set high standards for himself/herself

Assume responsibility where appropriate

Exhibit quiet leadership

Encourage others

Demonstrate an outstanding work ethic

Have genuine concern for others

Show respect for others

Have a humble manner

Be honest

Set a positive example for peers.

Hoover schools employees and parents are invited to make nominations, which the Finley Committee will consider before selecting the winners.

HCS spokesman Jason Gaston said the winners will be surprised with ceremonies at their schools on Feb. 16. The awards will officially be given at the Finley Awards Ceremony, on March 22 at the Finley Center.

Nominations can be made at the HCS website, hoovercityschools.net.