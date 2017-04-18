Green Valley Elementary principal to be reassigned this summer

Green Valley Elementary School Principal Jeff Singer is being reassigned to an assistant principal job this summer.

The Hoover school board approved the change, recommended by Superintendent Kathy Murphy, last week.

Murphy said the move was one mutually agreed upon by her and Singer, who she said is looking to find a job that fits him best. His new role has not yet been determined, she said.

“He’s served us well,” Murphy said. “I think he’s got a lot to bring to the table. … I have lots and lots of respect for Jeff and lots of confidence in him. We just want to get him in the right seat on the bus.”

Singer has an interest in working with at-risk students, but his exact role with the system will be determined at a later date, Murphy said. He will continue to serve as principal at Green Valley through the end of this school year and move to the new role on July 1.

Efforts to reach Singer for comment were unsuccessful.

Singer has been principal at Green Valley since March 2009. Prior to that he served as an assistant principal at South Shades Crest Elementary School, and before that, he was a language arts teacher at Simmons Middle School.

The search for a new principal at Green Valley will begin soon, school system spokesman Jason Gaston said.