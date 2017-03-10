Four people apply for 2017 appointment to Hoover school board

The Hoover City Council today received four applications for a spot on the Hoover school board.

The four applicants are:

Calvin Briggs, director of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program at Lawson State Community College

Shekinah Lee, manager of the Plato’s Closet used clothing store in Hoover

Susan Ogle, a retired teacher who worked 20 years for Hoover City Schools and now is serving as a consultant for the Alabama Math Science Technology Initiative through May

Amy Tosney, vice president and office manager at Magic City Door

The deadline to apply was today at 5 p.m.

The Hoover City Council plans to interview the four applicants on March 17 and make a selection at the April 17 council meeting. Whoever is selected will replace Stephen Presley, whose five-year term ends May 31.