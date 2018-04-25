South Shades Crest teacher wins NSTA award

The National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) recently announced the winners of the 2018 NSTA Teacher Awards program, which honors K-12 teachers, principals, professors and other science education professionals for their outstanding work in science education. The awards were presented at a special banquet and ceremony on March 16 in Atlanta.

The NSTA gives out a number of educator awards, and among the award nominees this year was South Shades Crest Elementary teacher Meghan Denson. She received the Maitland P. Simmons Memorial Award for New Teachers.

– Submitted by Hoover City Schools.

