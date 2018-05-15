South Shades Crest teacher wins award from National Science Teachers Association

× Expand South Shades Crest Elementary teacher Meghan Denson

The National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) recently announced the winners of the 2018 NSTA Teacher Awards program, which honors K-12 teachers, principals, professors and other science education professionals for their outstanding work in science education. The awards were presented at a special banquet and ceremony on March 16 in Atlanta.

The NSTA gives out a number of educator awards, and among the award nominees this year was South Shades Crest Elementary teacher Meghan Denson. She received the Maitland P. Simmons Memorial Award for New Teachers.

Submitted by Hoover City Schools.