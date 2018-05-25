Shades Mountain Elementary Principal Juli Feltham to retire

× Expand Juli Feltham Shades Mountain Elementary School Principal Juli Feltham

Shades Mountain Elementary School Principal Juli Feltham is retiring after more than 35 years in education, Superintendent Kathy Murphy said today.

Feltham’s retirement will take effect Aug. 1, so Murphy said she hopes to have a replacement lined up by July 1.

Feltham has spent the majority of her career as a teacher and administrator with the Hoover school system. She was with the system when it started in 1988 and spent time at Green Valley, Trace Crossings and South Shades Crest elementaries before ultimately landing at Shades Mountain Elementary.

Murphy said Feltham has an absolute passion for what she does and has served the Hoover school district well. She loves children and has earned the respect of her colleagues, parents and the kids, Murphy said. “She’s certainly put in lots of years.”

Valerie Salinas, who has spent almost two years as president of the Shades Mountain PTO, said the families at the school are going to miss Feltham very much.

“She is so much a part of that school to us,” Salinas said. “She’s been wonderful. She knows everybody in that school — not just the kids. My husband came to work at the school in the summer after our first year there. She knew his name. She knew whose student was his. She makes it her business to know and care about what’s going on with her students and their families.”

Feltham cares deeply about making sure every child gets a good education and understands that each child has individual needs, Salinas said.

“She’s just been a very dedicated leader at the school,” Salinas said. “We’re all very sad she’s leaving, but I’m glad she gets to enjoy her retirement.”

Salinas said she’s sure Feltham will continue working to get the school ready for next year until her very last day. The kids are going to miss her very much, she said.

The Hoover Sun has not yet been able to reach Feltham for comment.

This article was updated at 3:34 p.m. with comments from Valerie Salinas, who was president of the Shades Mountain Elementary School PTO for almost two years.