Miss Alabama reads to Hoover students

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Miss Alabama Hayley Barber reads to Trace Crossings students.

Hayley Barber, crowned Miss Alabama 2016, visited Trace Crossings Elementary recently to meet and read to students.

She read “Green Eggs and Ham” to pre-K and kindergarten students, “Oh, the Thinks You can Think” to first- and second-graders and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” to third- and fourth-graders. Literary coach Stacie Pegouske said she was impressed with Barber for taking the time to answer student questions and talk about her pageant cause, childhood eye examinations.

Barber also toured Trace Crossings’ Maker Studio and talked with a student working on a project there.

Barber is a Pelham native and currently in school at UAB pursuing a doctorate in optometry.

– Submitted by Hoover City Schools.