Kids delight crowd at 2018 Hoover Elementary Music Festival

They brought their bongos, shakers, recorders and xylophones and filled the competition gym at Hoover High School with the sounds of music this morning.

More than 500 students from Hoover elementary schools and Brock’s Gap Intermediate School shared their talents with an audience full of parents at the 2018 “Sing! Dance! Play! Hoover Elementary Music Festival.

In addition to the multitude of instruments, the children also brought their voices, performing a variety of songs and dances, including an African-American spiritual, a traditional Hebrew love song and a Broadway show tune from “Annie.” There was even a kangaroo hop danceline, performed by students from Green Valley Elementary.

Each school performed one number, and the show ended with students from all the schools singing Tom Shelton’s “The Hope of the Future” together as a mass choir.

Hoover High School’s Ten Bucs Worth a cappella boys choir shared a song with the students as parents filed out when the show was over.

Enjoy the photo gallery above and a couple of videos below.