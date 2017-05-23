Hoover teacher selected for 2017 Digital Innovators Program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mike McKenzie. Amanda Walker.

In April, Alabama Public Television announced Amanda Walker from Bluff Park Elementary School as one of 52 educators from across the country selected for the fifth annual PBS Digital Innovators Program. The program recognizes classroom change-makers: educators who approach education with a bold and fresh perspective, and who integrate digital media and resources into their classrooms in a way that sparks a love of learning for their students.

At Bluff Park Elementary, Walker instituted “Genius Hour” in her classroom, a creative program that helps inspire students by allowing them to explore their passions using a variety of digital tools. Among other teachers selected were educators using 3-D printers with their students to create prosthetic limbs; a technology coach whose classroom is a “STEM Bus” and co-teachers who use technology to bring their students together in one class, even though they’re in physical classrooms that are miles apart. A panel of judges selected the 52 PBS Digital Innovators from across the U.S., representing each of the 50 states, and the District of Columbia.

In partnership with Alabama Public Television, Amanda Walker will serve as education partner — deepening the connection between the educator community and APT. PBS Digital Innovators also participate in ongoing professional development, share their ideas on PBS platforms, have access to exclusive resources from PBS LearningMedia, receive a free PBS Teacherline professional development course and are invited to special events, including the 2017 PBS Digital Summit. This year’s summit, in San Antonio, Texas, takes place directly before the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference.

“We congratulate Amanda Walker on her selection as a PBS Digital Innovator and look forward to sharing her classroom successes with teachers all across the state,” said Roy Clem, executive director of Alabama Public Television. “It’s exciting to see how teachers like Amanda are using the great variety of online resources we provide to engage students in learning adventures that have a lasting impact.”

– Submitted by Mike McKenzie, Alabama Public Television.